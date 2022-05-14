Fire destroys five mobile homes in Santa Margarita
May 14, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A fast moving fire destroyed five mobile homes in the Santa Margarita Mobile Home Park on Friday.
At about noon, callers reported a fire at the park on Pinal Avenue. The fire quickly spread through the five closely situated mobile homes.
One person suffered from smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
