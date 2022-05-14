To each his own jury in the Kristin Smart murder trial

May 14, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

There is one trial with two juries planned in the June 6 tribunal of accused murderer Paul Flores and his alleged accomplice Ruben Flores. Paul Flores is charged with murdering Kristin Smart in San Luis Obispo during an attempted rape in 1996, and his father is accused of helping dispose of her body.

Each defendant will have his own jury, which will listen to most of the trial simultaneously. The two juries will rotate between the jury box and the gallery in a trial expected to last between three and five months.

According to the “Aranda Bruton Rule,” a defendant’s 6th Amendment right to confront and cross-examine witnesses can be violated when a recorded statement made by a co-defendant appears to implicate the defendant if admitted in their joint trial. The judge can decide to either have two trials or seat two juries, and have one jury outside the courtroom while the recorded statement is played and discussed.

Deputies arrested Paul Flores and his father Ruben Flores in April 2021 for their involvement in the alleged murder of Smart.

If convicted, Ruben Flores faces a maximum of three years in prison and his son Paul Flores faces up to life in prison.

