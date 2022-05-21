Home fire spreads to vegetation in Creston

May 21, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A fire damaged a single-family home in Creston before scorching a 1/4 acre of vegetation on Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a caller reported a fire at a home on the 4100 block of Ryan Road. Firefighters arrived to find the fire has spread to vegetation.

Cal Fire crews fought the fire from land and air. It took about two hours to contain the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

