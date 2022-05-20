A vote for Lynn Compton, is a vote for our neighborhoods

May 20, 2022

OPINION by PAUL HERTEL

Let me tell you why I’m endorsing Lynn Compton for San Luis Obispo County District 4 Supervisor. Lynn was the only South County politician who publicly fought against an underhanded attempt to transform the former Hillside Church in Grover Beach into a homeless center.

This idea was propagated and driven by former supervisor Adam Hill and others closely associated with him. At a Board of Supervisors meeting in 2019, Adam Hill insisted that the $2.6 million HEAP grant for a South County Homeless Center be awarded only for the church property.

Residents overwhelmingly felt that the proposed location was not appropriate as it was near an elementary school and in the middle of a quiet residential family neighborhood.

Lynn Compton listened to the residents and advocated for the award as long as it could be used for the purchase of any property. While Adam Hill prevailed in a vote restricting the funds to the church property, Lynn Compton won war.

Lynn Compton helped save our bucolic neighborhood from being destroyed by those politicians who thought this was the “right location” for a homeless administrative, intake and housing center. We thank her for helping return our neighborhood to a place where children feel safe while walking to the grammar school two blocks away, no longer have rampant theft occurring on properties, and don’t find needles in yards.

As it stands today, the administration offices for Five Cities Homeless Coalition is in a building they purchased in the Grover Beach Homeless Overlay Zone for over $800,000, and the balance of the $2.6 million is going towards an intake and housing facility currently being constructed in Pismo Beach. This is how Lynn envisioned it.

The church is now thriving and growing, neighborhood residents are improving their homes, and homes near the church now sell in days. Neighbors feel secure about the intended use of the former Hillside Church property.

Thank you Lynn for your backbone and tenacity, for listening to your constituents and fighting for them.

Paul Hertel is an Arroyo Grande resident who lives near the former Hillside Church property.

