Nipomo teen killed in hit-and-run crash
May 13, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A 19-year-old Nipomo man was killed when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bicycle on Los Berros Road on Thursday evening, according to the CHP.
Shortly after 11 p.m., the teen was riding his bike southbound on Los Berros Road near El Campo Road when 41-year-old Dylan Lammers of Nipomo crashed into the rear of the bicycle. The teen’s body came to rest on the southbound shoulder of the road.
Lammers fled the scene, and later reported a possible collision.
CHP officers found the teen’s body and later arrested Lammers at his home. Lammers is no longer in custody.
Officers are not releasing the teen’s name pending notification of his next of kin.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines