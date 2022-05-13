Nipomo teen killed in hit-and-run crash

May 13, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A 19-year-old Nipomo man was killed when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bicycle on Los Berros Road on Thursday evening, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 11 p.m., the teen was riding his bike southbound on Los Berros Road near El Campo Road when 41-year-old Dylan Lammers of Nipomo crashed into the rear of the bicycle. The teen’s body came to rest on the southbound shoulder of the road.

Lammers fled the scene, and later reported a possible collision.

CHP officers found the teen’s body and later arrested Lammers at his home. Lammers is no longer in custody.

Officers are not releasing the teen’s name pending notification of his next of kin.

