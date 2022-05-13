Helios Dayspring selling turnkey cannabis shop in SLO for $9 million

May 13, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Less than a year after San Luis Obispo terminated marijuana kingpin Helios Dayspring’s retail pot shop permit, Dayspring is attempting to sell the remodeled commercial property for $9 million.

“Extremely rare opportunity to own a fully entitled turnkey retail cannabis location,” according to Richardson Properties. “2640 Broad was designed and constructed as the premier cannabis dispensary in San Luis Obispo, California.”

In Jan. 2021, Dayspring completed a full remodel of the former warehouse property. The building now includes a greeting area and waiting room, retail space, climate controlled clone room, customer lounge area, employee break room, manager’s office with large glass walls, conference room and a climate controlled vault.

The project was built for low energy consumption through high efficiency appliances, solar power, and electric vehicle charging stations, according to the advertisement.

Six months after FBI and IRS agents raided Dayspring’s home on the outskirts of SLO, prosecutors charged Dayspring with one count of bribery and one count of filing a false tax return. Dayspring admitted in June 2020 to bribing former SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill and attempting to bribe former Grover Beach Mayor John Shoals.

Dayspring transferred ownership of Natural Healing Center SLO into the name of his live-in girlfriend Valnette Garcia in Oct. 2020, shortly before he pled guilty to tax fraud and bribery charges.

A year later, SLO city staff revoked the pot shop’s permit because Dayspring had not disclosed his criminal activity and had lied about owning the underlying property during the application process.

Dayspring purchased the 2640 Broad Street property for $4.2 million on Sept. 15, 2021. He has since spent more than $4 million remodeling the property, Dayspring said.

Dayspring, who faces a 13-year maximum prison term, is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court in Los Angeles on May 27.

