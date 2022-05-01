San Luis Obispo police arrest man for strong-arm robbery
May 1, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo police arrested a 28-year-old man after the strong-arm robbery of the Chevron gas station on Los Osos Valley Road on Saturday afternoon.
Shortly before 1 p.m., Jonathan Christian Lee Richardson allegedly entered the gas station, walked behind the counter, snatched merchandise and threatened the clerk with physical harm. Richardson and a female companion then walked over to the Target parking lot.
Within minutes, officers arrived at the parking lot and approached Richardson, who matched the suspect description and appeared to be in possession of the stolen property. Richardson was non-compliant and sustained minor injuries during his arrest, police said.
Officers transported Richardson to Sierra Vista Region Medical Center before booking him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of robbery and resisting arrest.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines