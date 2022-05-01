San Luis Obispo police arrest man for strong-arm robbery

May 1, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police arrested a 28-year-old man after the strong-arm robbery of the Chevron gas station on Los Osos Valley Road on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Jonathan Christian Lee Richardson allegedly entered the gas station, walked behind the counter, snatched merchandise and threatened the clerk with physical harm. Richardson and a female companion then walked over to the Target parking lot.

Within minutes, officers arrived at the parking lot and approached Richardson, who matched the suspect description and appeared to be in possession of the stolen property. Richardson was non-compliant and sustained minor injuries during his arrest, police said.

Officers transported Richardson to Sierra Vista Region Medical Center before booking him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of robbery and resisting arrest.

