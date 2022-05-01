Jenkins leads in race for SLO County Clerk-Recorder campaign contributions

May 1, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

With the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder seat up for grabs, the three candidates running are raking in cash, collecting endorsements and fervently campaigning.

Campaign finance reports for the first reporting period of 2022 show Stew Jenkins outpacing his opponents Elaina Cano and James Baugh in fundraising. Jenkins collected $41,355 in cash donations while Cano raised $10,743 and Baugh raised $4,850.

Former SLO County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong resigned in June 2021, after securing a job in another county. During his tenure, Gong’s issues included miscategorizing a seat in Los Osos, mixing the ballots for rural and city voters in Arroyo Grande and sending thousands of voters in SLO two vote-by-mail ballots while other voters in rural SLO County found themselves removed from the voter rolls.

SLO County Supervisors then voted 4-1 in Oct. 2021 to appoint Cano, ending a contentious battle that included allegations that procedures for selecting a replacement were not followed.

Jenkins is an election law attorney who has served as a deputy registrar of voters. He raised $41,355 in cash donations and loaned himself $33,500 between Jan. 1 and April 23, for a total of $74.855.

Sam Blakeslee, a former member of the California State Senate, donated $1,000 to Jenkins, the largest of his campaign. Other notable contributors include former U.S Congressman Leon Panetta, former SLO Mayor Allen Settle and former SLO County administrator Wayne Hall.

Cano worked in the SLO County Clerk Recorder’s Office for four and a half years before taking a job in the Santa Barbara clerk’s office three years ago. She has run the SLO County office for the past six months. From Jan. 1 through April 23, Cano raised $10,743 in total contributions.

Attorney Don Ernst, attorney Ray Mattison, former Tribune editor Joseph Chip Visci and Cal Poly lecturer Kristin Bridgeford each donated $500 to Cano’s campaign.

A U.S. Army veteran and military consultant, James Baugh worked as a precinct inspector during the 2021 gubernatorial recall election. He raised $4,850 in cash donations and loaned himself $6,000, for a total of $10,850.

Baugh’s largest donor was Michael Mullen-Kurnik, a retired resident of Paso Robles. Mullen-Kurnik donated $970. Baugh also received a pair of $485 donations from construction company owner James Mierop and Stacey Haney, the owner of Allegiant Giving.

Clerk-recorder candidates who receive more than 50 percent of the vote in the June 7 primary will win the election outright. Races in which no one wins in June will end in a November runoff.

Loading...