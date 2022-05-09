Santa Maria High School locked down, student with a knife
May 9, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Reports of a student with a gun led to a lockdown of Santa Maria High School Monday morning, though authorities ultimately discovered a knife, rather than a firearm. [KSBY]
Officials placed Santa Maria High School on lockdown for nearly an hour after police received reports of a student with a firearm. The lockdown spanned approximately 10:55 to 11:50 a.m.
Police officers arrived on the campus and contacted the student in question. Officers determined the student had a knife, not a gun.
Officers detained and cited the student, who was then sent home. No one suffered any injuries, and normal school activities resumed on campus.
