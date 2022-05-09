SLO County gas prices nearing record high, find the lowest prices

May 9, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Gas prices in San Luis Obispo County have increased during the past week as the national average jumped back up. The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in SLO County went from $5.95 to $6.04, according to figures from AAA.

SLO County set a record on March 27 for the highest average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the county, $6.09.

“Crude prices rose last week after the European Union announced a proposal to ban Russian oil imports within six months, while refined product imports would be prohibited by the end of 2022,” according to AAA. “The price increases occurred despite continuing COVID lockdowns in China weighing down crude demand.”

At an average price of $5.95 a gallon, SLO County has the fifth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.76.

The national average price for a gallon of gas increased 14 cents during the past week to $4.32.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.35 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.49 Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.49 Speedway Express – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.55 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.55 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.57 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.59 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.64 Flyers – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $5.65 Conserve Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $5.69

Loading...