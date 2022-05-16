SLO County gas prices at record high, find the lowest cost

May 15, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

With volatile crude oil prices continuing to drive costs up, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in San Luis Obispo County is at a record high.

During the past week, the average price of gas increased from $6.04 to $6.15 a gallon, according to figures from AAA. At $6.74 a gallon, the average price of diesel is even higher.

SLO County currently has the eighth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.81.

The national average price for a gallon of gas increased 15 cents during the past week to $4.47.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.45 Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.49 Speedway Express – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.59 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.63 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.64 Conserve Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $5.65 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.65 7-Eleven – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.65 Mobil – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.65 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Way: $5.65

