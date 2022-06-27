Front Page  »  

Abortion rights group vandalizes pregnancy support center in Paso Robles

June 26, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Supporters of a pro-abortion group called Jane’s Revenge allegedly vandalized a pregnancy support center in Paso Robles on Saturday morning, apparently following up on a threat.

In response to a leaked Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v Wade, the pro-abortion group emerged onto the online landscape in May. Jane’s Revenge urged its supporters to riot if the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, which occurred on Friday.

“If abortions aren’t safe, you’re not either,” the group threatened in May. “We need to express this madness fully and with ferocity. We need to quit containing ourselves.”

Jane’s Revenge allegedly sent a threat to Tree of Life Pregnancy Support Center, which runs clinics in Paso Robles, Atascadero and San Luis Obispo. The pro-life centers provide no-cost pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and information on abortions and adoptions.

If a pregnant woman decides to keep her child, the group provides maternity clothes, baby clothes and medical referrals at no cost.

On Saturday morning, vandals broke windows and spray painted anarchist symbols and “JR” for Jane’s Revenge at the Paso Robles center.

Paso Robles police are reviewing surveillance tapes from businesses in the Highlands Shopping Center in the felony vandalism case, which could also be prosecuted as a hate crime.


Mitch C

This is crazy. Abortion law in California has not changed. This a protest without reason, cause or purpose. Nothing changed in California so why the rage?


06/26/2022 7:32 pm
DCrkVineyard

Hey Jane’s Revenge, get a clue. The Roe decision has no effect in Calif. You can still abort your baby up to birth (and maybe even beyond, depending on changes that might be voted in by the super majority in Sacramento)


06/26/2022 7:11 pm
Adam Trask

As President Biden said on Friday, there should be ZERO violence from the pro-choice factions in this nation. Unfortunate that these people decided to go to this extreme, rather than join the Democratic Party and make sure we elect officials who care about the right to privacy.


It looks like the Tree of Life was a legitimate option for some women. It should not have been targeted.


Nevertheless, it has always struck me as ironic that the right has, since Reagan, made abortion their banner, while at the same time voting down any attempt by the federal government to provide comprehensive health care to ALL of the nation’s citizens as well as consistently voting down increases in federal spending for education.


In most of the states where abortion has now been instantaneously banned, the state government would not even allow for the increase in Medicaid which was guaranteed by the Affordable Care Act. These states also tend to lag behind other states in spending on education.


In fact, the states with the most uninsured citizens will be first to ban abortion, including Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, etc.


06/26/2022 7:09 pm
Zoiebowie

Is this made up? Has everyone officially lost their mind?


06/26/2022 5:36 pm
﻿