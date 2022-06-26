SLO County gas prices continue falling, find the lowest cost

June 26, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped by 10 cents to $6.51 a gallon as crude oil prices decline, according to figures from AAA.

SLO County currently has the sixth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $7.29.

The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped eight cents during the past week to $4.90.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $6.09 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $6.17 76 – Atascadero, Morro Road: $6.19 Spirit – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $6.19 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $6.19 Vons – Nipomo, Teft Street: $6.19 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Way: $6.19 Fastrip Fuel – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $6.25 Conserve Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $6.25 Flyers – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $6.25

