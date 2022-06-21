Bystanders rescue person found face down in Lake Nacimiento

June 21, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Bystanders rescued a person found face down in Lake Nacimiento on Sunday.

Shortly after noon, bystanders pulled the person out of the water, performed CPR and revived the individual, according to Cal Fire. Emergency personnel then arrived at the scene.

It is unclear what caused the person to stop breathing. Authorities have yet to release additional details about the incident.

Loading...