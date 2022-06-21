Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara
June 20, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
California Highway Patrol officers are searching for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run accident on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara on Monday morning.
Shortly before 7 a.m., the driver of a large SUV hit a pedestrian who was walking in a northbound lane of the highway near La Cumbre Road. The driver then fled the scene.
Emergency responders transported the pedestrian to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where he died of his injuries.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the fatal crash to call the CHP office in Santa Barbara at (805) 967-1234. Investigators are not releasing further information about the incident at this time.
