Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

June 20, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

California Highway Patrol officers are searching for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run accident on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara on Monday morning.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the driver of a large SUV hit a pedestrian who was walking in a northbound lane of the highway near La Cumbre Road. The driver then fled the scene.

Emergency responders transported the pedestrian to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where he died of his injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the fatal crash to call the CHP office in Santa Barbara at (805) 967-1234. Investigators are not releasing further information about the incident at this time.

