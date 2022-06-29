Camino Fire burns 325 acres in rural Arroyo Grande
June 29, 2022
BY KAREN VELIE
Fueled by dry and drought stressed conditions, the Camino Fire has burned 325 acres in the Huasna area of rural Arroyo Grande as of Wednesday morning. Firefighters have achieved 30% containment and report that no structures are currently threatened.
“Firefighters and crews will continue fire suppression efforts, improving and establishing control lines on all divisions throughout the day,” according to Cal Fire. “Firefighters face sections of steep rugged terrain and hot and dry temperatures.”
Shortly after noon on Tuesday, a caller reported a fire burning in the 8400 block of Huasna Road. The fire quickly spread prompting evacuations from Huasna Road at Mary Hall Road to Huasna Townsite Road.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
