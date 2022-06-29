Front Page  »  

Camino Fire burns 325 acres in rural Arroyo Grande

June 29, 2022

BY KAREN VELIE

Fueled by dry and drought stressed conditions, the Camino Fire has burned 325 acres in the Huasna area of rural Arroyo Grande as of Wednesday morning. Firefighters have achieved 30% containment and report that no structures are currently threatened.

“Firefighters and crews will continue fire suppression efforts, improving and establishing control lines on all divisions throughout the day,” according to Cal Fire. “Firefighters face sections of steep rugged terrain and hot and dry temperatures.”

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, a caller reported a fire burning in the 8400 block of Huasna Road. The fire quickly spread prompting evacuations from Huasna Road at Mary Hall Road to Huasna Townsite Road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.


unusualsuspect

Really hope there’s a sense of urgency today/tomorrow as Fourth of July weekend is right around the corner and the firefighters resources are sure to get stretched thin :/


06/29/2022 10:30 am
kevin rise

In my decades and decades of living here, I have never seen a significant fire event, ever; caused by fireworks. Literally most if all of them were made from mechanical sources, none involving rocketry. Sadly, arsonists are a huge state threat annually, from what I’ve read. Or just humanly negligence, none fire work related. Or, controlled burns that went uncontrolled; alot of them; Montana de Oro, Camp Roberts, San Simeon as of recent years.


06/29/2022 12:43 pm
