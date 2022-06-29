Pismo Beach man convicted of sexually abusing multiple children

June 29, 2022

By KARENVELIE

A Pismo Beach man could face a life sentence after a jury convicted him on Tuesday of molesting three minors under the age of 14.

Todd Anthony Hortillosa, 44, sexual abused the children over a nine-year period. A jury convicted Hortillosa of 10 counts of sex crimes, as well as an enhancement for having multiple victims under the age of 14, which could lead to a life sentence, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

During the trial, the three victims, now ages 23, 14 and 11, each testified that they endured prolonged sexual abuse. The abuse escalated with each victim, but ultimately stopped after a then-11-year-old victim reported it to a teacher.

“We applaud the courage of these young victims to report and testify about what the defendant did to them and we thank the jury for providing justice for these three young survivors,” District Attorney Dan Dow said a statement following Tuesday’s verdict. “Sexual abuse of children is a horrific betrayal of trust that causes great harm to its victims. We will always do everything within our power to hold child predators accountable to the maximum extent possible.”

Hortillosa faces a potential sentence of 120 years to life, according to the district attorney’s office. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 15 in the courtroom of Judge Craig van Rooyen.

