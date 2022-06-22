Central Coast surfer seriously injured in shark attack

June 22, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A Central Coast surfer is in the hospital after a shark attacked him in Monterey Bay on Wednesday.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the shark attacked the man in the water off Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove. The surfer suffered major injuries to his stomach and leg.

Local officials shut down the beach, which will remain closed for the next 72 hours.

“We want to express our gratitude and appreciation to the good Samaritans that took immediate action and personal risk to assist the swimmer,” police said. “We send our prayers and thoughts to the swimmer and their family.”

