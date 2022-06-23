SLO County District 2 supervisor seat appears headed to a runoff
June 22, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson appears to be headed to a rematch with Dr. Bruce Jones in the Nov. 8 midterm election, according to the latest count from the SLO County Clerk-Recorders office.
In order to win during the primary election, a candidate is required to receive 50% of the votes plus one. As the late ballots are tallied, Gibson continues to fall further below 51%,
The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office tallied 6,783 ballots on Wednesday, which did not change the leaders in any local races.
With about 20% of ballots uncounted, the leaders in most San Luis Obispo County races are unlikely to change. The clerk-recorder’s office has counted 70,681 ballots, while 17,657 remain uncounted.
Local election results as of Wednesday afternoon:
SLO County District 2 Supervisor
- Bruce Gibson – 49.28%
- Bruce Jones – 18.68%
- Geoff Auslen – 17.10%
- John Whitworth – 14.94%
SLO County District 3 Supervisor
- Dawn Ortiz-Legg – 64.53%
- Stacy Korsgaden – 32.33%
- Arnold Ruiz – 3.14%
SLO County District 4 Supervisor
- Jimmy Paulding – 55.05%
- Lynn Compton – 44.95%
SLO County Clerk Recorder
- Elaina Cano – 64.03%
- James Baugh – 20.55%
- Stew Jenkins – 15.42%
SLO County Superior Court Judge # 12
- Mike Frye – 66.81%
- Paul Phillips – 33.19%
Oceano fire tax (2/3 needed to pass)
- Yes – 56.81%
- No – 43.19%
County staff plans to continue counting votes next week on Tuesday morning. CalCoastNews will provide election updates on Tuesday afternoon.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines