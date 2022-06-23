SLO County District 2 supervisor seat appears headed to a runoff

June 22, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson appears to be headed to a rematch with Dr. Bruce Jones in the Nov. 8 midterm election, according to the latest count from the SLO County Clerk-Recorders office.

In order to win during the primary election, a candidate is required to receive 50% of the votes plus one. As the late ballots are tallied, Gibson continues to fall further below 51%,

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office tallied 6,783 ballots on Wednesday, which did not change the leaders in any local races.

With about 20% of ballots uncounted, the leaders in most San Luis Obispo County races are unlikely to change. The clerk-recorder’s office has counted 70,681 ballots, while 17,657 remain uncounted.

Local election results as of Wednesday afternoon:

SLO County District 2 Supervisor

Bruce Gibson – 49.28%

Bruce Jones – 18.68%

Geoff Auslen – 17.10%

John Whitworth – 14.94%

SLO County District 3 Supervisor

Dawn Ortiz-Legg – 64.53%

Stacy Korsgaden – 32.33%

Arnold Ruiz – 3.14%

SLO County District 4 Supervisor

Jimmy Paulding – 55.05%

Lynn Compton – 44.95%

SLO County Clerk Recorder

Elaina Cano – 64.03%

James Baugh – 20.55%

Stew Jenkins – 15.42%

SLO County Superior Court Judge # 12

Mike Frye – 66.81%

Paul Phillips – 33.19%

Oceano fire tax (2/3 needed to pass)

Yes – 56.81%

No – 43.19%

County staff plans to continue counting votes next week on Tuesday morning. CalCoastNews will provide election updates on Tuesday afternoon.

