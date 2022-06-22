Driver crashes into apartment in San Luis Obispo
June 22, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A driver crashed an SUV into a home in San Luis Obispo Wednesday morning.
The driver slammed a Ford Explorer into an apartment on Orcutt Road, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. The driver walked away with minor injuries, and no one inside the apartment was injured.
Neither alcohol, nor drugs are suspected as factors in the crash. Officers are reminding motorists to drive at the posted speed limit.
