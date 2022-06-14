Fire burns homeless encampment in San Luis Obispo
June 14, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire burned at a homeless camp near the San Luis Obispo Elks Lodge on Monday, with flames coming close to motorhomes and trailers.
A caller reported the blaze shortly before 5 p.m. at a homeless camp off of Elks Lane. Firefighters contained the blaze to 20 square feet and kept it from spreading to the motorhomes and trailers, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
No one suffered any injuries as a result of the fire, and it did not damage any structures. Cal Fire personnel assisted SLO city firefighters with extinguishing the blaze.
An investigation into the fire is ongoing.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines