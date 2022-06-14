Front Page  »  

Fire burns homeless encampment in San Luis Obispo

June 14, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire burned at a homeless camp near the San Luis Obispo Elks Lodge on Monday, with flames coming close to motorhomes and trailers.

A caller reported the blaze shortly before 5 p.m. at a homeless camp off of Elks Lane. Firefighters contained the blaze to 20 square feet and kept it from spreading to the motorhomes and trailers, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

No one suffered any injuries as a result of the fire, and it did not damage any structures. Cal Fire personnel assisted SLO city firefighters with extinguishing the blaze.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.


slo-to-load

Someone should have told those people that Burning Man is not happening for a couple months!


Vote Up-2Vote Down 
06/14/2022 10:36 am
matthwy58

20 square feet would be 4′ x 5′ looks more like 20′ x 20′ = 400 square feet or larger.

Good job on the fire, not so good on the math.


Vote Up9Vote Down 
06/14/2022 9:26 am
﻿