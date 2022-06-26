Fire destroys shed in Atascadero

June 26, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A fire destroyed a large shed in Atascadero on Saturday afternoon creating plumes of smoke and closing down the railroad for two hours.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a caller reported a fire in the area of Miramon and Buena avenues. Firefighter arrived to find a 30 foot by 60 foot shed engulfed in flames. Nearby trees were also ablaze.

Because of proximity to train tracks, the railroad was shut down for two hours, but has since reopened.

Atascadero firefighters contained the blaze within 30 minutes with assistance from Cal Fire, and Paso Robles Templeton fire departments. At this time, investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.

