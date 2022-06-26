Front Page  »  

Fire destroys shed in Atascadero

June 26, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A fire destroyed a large shed in Atascadero on Saturday afternoon creating plumes of smoke and closing down the railroad for two hours.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a caller reported a fire in the area of Miramon and Buena avenues. Firefighter arrived to find a 30 foot by 60 foot shed engulfed in flames. Nearby trees were also ablaze.

Because of proximity to train tracks, the railroad was shut down for two hours, but has since reopened.

Atascadero firefighters contained the blaze within 30 minutes with assistance from Cal Fire, and Paso Robles Templeton fire departments. At this time, investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.


obispan

This is Biker Bob’s compound, for some reason completely immune to any form of code enforcement for decades, probably buddies with Geoff Auslen. His septic system consists of rock-filled perforated drums for his random tenants in ramshackle structures and RV’s. The state water board is all over your ass, but not his. He did run afoul of the Union Pacific Railroad Police a few years ago for threatening their tree trimming crews. His high illegal fences on the street screen him from one side, the railroad from the other. The railroad police do not have to play local politics. I believe in most any city the fence in your front setback is to be 3-4′ high at most


06/26/2022 10:12 am
