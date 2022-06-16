Fire scorches home in rural Atascadero
June 16, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A blaze that started as a vegetation fire caused major damage to a home off of Highway 41 in rural Atascadero on Wednesday.
Shortly after 11 a.m., a caller reported the fire burning along the 3000 block of Highway 41 East, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters contained the vegetation fire at a size of 50 feet by 100 feet, but it spread to a nearby home.
Flames damaged 50 percent of the inside of the house and 25 percent of the outside, Cal Fire spokesperson Toni Davis said. [Tribune]
There were no reports of any injuries. It is unclear what caused the fire.
