Officers spot 7-foot shark off the Pismo Beach pier

June 16, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Pismo Beach police officers spotted a 7-foot shark in the water near the pier on Wednesday while patrolling land and sea, police said.

Officers are reminding swimmers and surfers to be aware of marine life while in the ocean. Pismo Beach is a popular tourist destination, especially during the summer months.

Six months ago, on Christmas Eve, a great white shark attacked and killed Thomas Butterfield while he was boggie boarding in an area known as the pit, which is north of Morro Rock.

While sharks are regularly spotted off the Central Coast, they rarely attack humans.

Loading...