Fire that threatened dog kennel in Paso Robles fully contained
June 28, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A vegetation fire in Paso Robles resulted in a call to evacuate 40 dogs from a nearby kennel, shortly before firefighters contained the blaze and the evacuation was called off.
At 11:18 a.m., a caller reported a structure burning on Derby Lane in Paso Robles. Firefighters arrived to find the blaze had spread to vegetation on a nearby hill.
Area residents were then told to evacuate, prompting pleas to help rescue 40 dogs at a local kennel.
Because of weed control efforts in the area, firefighters quickly contained the blaze and the evacuation order was canceled.
