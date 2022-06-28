Fire that threatened dog kennel in Paso Robles fully contained

By KAREN VELIE

A vegetation fire in Paso Robles resulted in a call to evacuate 40 dogs from a nearby kennel, shortly before firefighters contained the blaze and the evacuation was called off.

At 11:18 a.m., a caller reported a structure burning on Derby Lane in Paso Robles. Firefighters arrived to find the blaze had spread to vegetation on a nearby hill.

Area residents were then told to evacuate, prompting pleas to help rescue 40 dogs at a local kennel.

Because of weed control efforts in the area, firefighters quickly contained the blaze and the evacuation order was canceled.

