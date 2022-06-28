Brush fire east of Arroyo Grande grows to 200 acres, threatens structures
June 28, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A brush fire burning in rural Arroyo Grande off Hausna Road on Tuesday has scorched over 200 acres.
Shortly after noon, a caller reported a fire burning in the 8400 block of Hausna Road. The fire quickly spread and is now endangering structures in the area.
Officials have ordered evacuations from Hausna Road at Mary Hall Road to Hausna Townsite Road.
The Camino Fire currently has the potential to grow to 1,500 acres. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines