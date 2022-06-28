Brush fire east of Arroyo Grande grows to 200 acres, threatens structures

June 28, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A brush fire burning in rural Arroyo Grande off Hausna Road on Tuesday has scorched over 200 acres.

Shortly after noon, a caller reported a fire burning in the 8400 block of Hausna Road. The fire quickly spread and is now endangering structures in the area.

Officials have ordered evacuations from Hausna Road at Mary Hall Road to Hausna Townsite Road.

The Camino Fire currently has the potential to grow to 1,500 acres. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

