Lompoc man dies after son set him on fire

June 23, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A Lompoc man – who was set ablaze by his 40-year-old son during an altercation on June 11 – succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. The son is now expected to face murder charges.

After receiving a call that Joe García Jr. was beating his father at a home in Lompoc, officers arrived at the home, but Joe García Jr. refused to open the door. Officers then forced the door open and discovered the father on fire.

Officers placed the father on the ground and extinguished the fire. After 10 days in the hospital, Joe García Sr. succumbed to his injuries.

On June 11, officers arrested Joe García Jr. and booked him in the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder, false imprisonment, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, mayhem, elder abuse and animal cruelty. As a result of his father’s death, he is likely to also face a murder charge.

