SLO County seniors without insurance, provider lost license

June 23, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A California health insurance provider recently lost its Medicare license, leaving some San Luis Obispo County seniors without coverage. [Tribune]

Golden State Medicare Health Plan lost its Medicare license because of a failure to maintain good financial standing. The health insurer was operating with a deficit of about $35 million, according to a Feb. 2022 settlement.

The California Department of Managed Health Care ordered Golden State Medicare Health Plan to terminate all existing contracts with clients on or before June 1, with Medicare coverage ending on Aug. 1.

As of April 2021, Golden State serviced 4,966 clients, according to a court filing. Golden State had clients in eight California counties, including SLO County, according to a 2022 summary of benefits.

Local residents with questions about the suspension of Golden State Medicare Health Plan can make an appointment with a SLO County Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program (HICAP) provider by calling (805) 928-5663.

