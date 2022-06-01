Lompoc official arrested in Cambria for domestic violence

June 1, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lompoc Fire Chief Alicia Welch in Cambria Sunday evening on a felony domestic violence charge.

Following her arrest, Welch, 55, was booked in the SLO County Jail at 11:42 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office booking log. Welch is no longer in custody.

The city of Lompoc has placed Welch on administrative leave. Welch has a court date scheduled for June 14, according to the booking log.

Authorities have not disclosed any details about the alleged domestic violence.

