Lompoc official arrested in Cambria for domestic violence

June 1, 2022

Alicia Welch

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lompoc Fire Chief Alicia Welch in Cambria Sunday evening on a felony domestic violence charge.

Following her arrest, Welch, 55, was booked in the SLO County Jail at 11:42 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office booking log. Welch is no longer in custody.

The city of Lompoc has placed Welch on administrative leave. Welch has a court date scheduled for June 14, according to the booking log.

Authorities have not disclosed any details about the alleged domestic violence.


kayaknut

Another paid vacation called administration leave, government perk, stop it, make them go into work and if nothing else just sit at a desk, if they are going to be paid anyway.


06/01/2022 11:08 am
