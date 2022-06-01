Lompoc official arrested in Cambria for domestic violence
June 1, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lompoc Fire Chief Alicia Welch in Cambria Sunday evening on a felony domestic violence charge.
Following her arrest, Welch, 55, was booked in the SLO County Jail at 11:42 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office booking log. Welch is no longer in custody.
The city of Lompoc has placed Welch on administrative leave. Welch has a court date scheduled for June 14, according to the booking log.
Authorities have not disclosed any details about the alleged domestic violence.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines