Missing Nipomo woman found
June 6, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
Law enforcement officers in Northern California on Sunday found a 35-year-old missing Nipomo woman.
Vanessa Valentine’s family reported her missing on May 31. They last saw her on May 25.
Valentine recently moved to the San Luis Obispo County from Minnesota.
