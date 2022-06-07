Front Page  »  

Missing Nipomo woman found

June 6, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Law enforcement officers in Northern California on Sunday found a 35-year-old missing Nipomo woman.

Vanessa Valentine’s family reported her missing on May 31. They last saw her on May 25.

Valentine recently moved to the San Luis Obispo County from Minnesota.


