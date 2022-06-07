SLO County Democratic voters ahead in early ballot returns

June 6, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

With the primary election a day away in San Luis Obispo County, registered Democratic voters have returned approxamtly 20% more ballots than their Republican counterparts. Democrats have already returned 20,727 ballots, ahead of Republicans who have returned 14,035 ballots.

Regardless, at 23% the number of total ballots returned suggests a low turnout.

In SLO County, three supervisorial races will be determined during the June 7 primary: District 2, District 3 and District 4.

In District 2, Democrats lead Republicans in voter turnout by 10%. Overall, District 2 voters have returned 22% of their ballots.

In the old District 3, Democrats lead Republicans in voter turnout by 32%. Overall, District 3 voters have returned 24% of their ballots.

In District 4, Democrats lead Republicans in voter turnout by 10%. Overall, District 4 voters have returned 26% of their ballots.

It will take about a week to count the ballots, as under current law ballots postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day will be counted as long as they are received within a week.

