Missing Oceano man located in Visalia
June 17, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
The Oceano man who was reported missing this week, was located Friday morning in Visalia.
Joseph Cox was last seen leaving his home in the 100 block of Pacific Avenue at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday during a mental health crisis. His family reported him missing.
Cox reestablished contact with his family Friday morning. He was safely located in Visalia, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s officials thank the community for assistance with the case.
