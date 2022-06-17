Brothers arrested for illegal pot sales, with drugs and weapons

June 17, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies arrested two Santa Maria brothers on Thursday for the alleged illegal distribution of cannabis, along with drug and firearm charges.

As part of an investigation into illegal marijuana sales in Orcutt and the surrounding area, detectives served a search warrant at 20-year-old Nathan Mediano’s home in Santa Maria. During the search, detectives located over two ounces of cocaine, over 2,000 M30 pills (fake oxycodone that frequently contains fentanyl), over $5,000 in cash and an illegal short barreled assault weapon with high-capacity magazines and ammunition.

Deputies arrested Nathan Mediano on charges related to illegal cannabis sales, drug possession and weapons charges. Deputies also arrested Nathan’s brother, 33-year-old Salvador Mediano, who they linked to the crimes,

Officers booked both suspects in the Northern Branch Jail with their bail set at $100,000 each.

