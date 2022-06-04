Oceano homicide suspect in custody, victim identified

June 4, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies arrested a Santa Maria man on Saturday for the murder of 20-year-old Daniel Diaz of Oceano, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Saturday morning, 27-year-old Angel Ramos-Ramirez was arguing outside a home on the 2000 block of Ocean Street in Oceano with Diaz. Ramos-Ramirez then stabbed Diaz several times before fleeing the area.

Shortly before 2 a.m., a 911 caller reported the assault. Deputies arrived to find Diaz suffering from a stab wound. He later died at the scene.

After witnesses identified Ramos-Ramirez as well as his vehicle, CHP officers detained the suspect during a traffic stop on Highway 101 south of Los Alamos.

Deputies then arrested Ramos-Ramirez and booked him in the SLO County Jail on a murder charge.

