Oceano homicide suspect in custody, victim identified
June 4, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies arrested a Santa Maria man on Saturday for the murder of 20-year-old Daniel Diaz of Oceano, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
Early Saturday morning, 27-year-old Angel Ramos-Ramirez was arguing outside a home on the 2000 block of Ocean Street in Oceano with Diaz. Ramos-Ramirez then stabbed Diaz several times before fleeing the area.
Shortly before 2 a.m., a 911 caller reported the assault. Deputies arrived to find Diaz suffering from a stab wound. He later died at the scene.
After witnesses identified Ramos-Ramirez as well as his vehicle, CHP officers detained the suspect during a traffic stop on Highway 101 south of Los Alamos.
Deputies then arrested Ramos-Ramirez and booked him in the SLO County Jail on a murder charge.
