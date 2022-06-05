SLO County auctioning off jewelry, sports memorabilia, guitars

June 5, 2022

By CCN STAFF

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office is currently auctioning off jewelry and other luxury items seized during an embezzlement case. The proceeds of the auction will go to the victims to offset their losses.

SLOCAL Estate Auctions based in Morro Bay is conducting the online auction of jewelry, watches, sports memorabilia, designer shoes, handbags, artwork and other items.

The auction is currently active and will conclude June 9. To see details on this auction click here.

