Paavo Ogren quits waste management agency, again

June 5, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The head of San Luis Obispo County’s regional waste management agency quit last month after leading the agency for five months. This is the second time Paavo Ogren has quit the controversial organization in less than a year.

On July 14, 2021, the SLO County Integrated Waste Management (IWMA) board approved Orgen’s hire as proposed by the executive committee, which was not in line with the agency’s hiring guidelines. During the July meeting, the board’s only option was Ogren with a salary of $186,120 a year, even though the position has a cap of $150,000 a year.

Two weeks later, prosecutors charged a former IWMA board secretary with 10 felonies — nine for embezzlement of IWMA funds and one for destruction of public records, providing fuel to members already considering leaving the IWMA.

During an Aug. 10, 2021 SLO County Board of Supervisors meeting, members of the public accused Supervisor Bruce Gibson of having a conflict of interest in the hiring of Ogren, his friend. After discussing the criminal charges and allegations of mismanagement, the supervisors voted 3-2 to exit the IWMA and to have county staff comply with state waste mandates. Ogren quit the next day.

On Jan. 12, the IWMA board again appointing Ogren to the interim executive director position at a salary of $186,120 a year, a position he vacated in May.

The county’s seven cities remain in the IWMA. Last month, the board selected former IWMA employee Peter Cron to lead the agency.

Loading...