Paso Robles man charged with drug dealing, child endangerment

June 4, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Authorities arrested a Paso Robles man last month who was allegedly armed with several firearms and conducting drug sales around young children.

On May 10, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force launched an investigation into Todd Edward Iliff, 49, over the sale of controlled substances while armed with a firearm. Ten days later, detectives obtained a search warrant for Iliff’s homes and vehicles, according to deputies.

Ten days later, members of the Gang Task Force tried to stop the vehicle Iliff was driving on Appaloosa Drive in Paso Robles. Iliff did not stop until he parked outside a residence on the 500 block of Sacagawea Court in Paso Robles, where he had been staying with a woman and her three children.

Investigators searched the home, as well as another residence in the 2900 block of Ardmore Road in Paso Robles. They found a large quantity of psilocybin mushrooms — about 1.8 pounds — in an unsecured cabinet in the kitchen. Investigators also found a loaded handgun on the floor of a bedroom and confiscated an AK-47; other handguns and rifles; and ammunition.

Authorities arrested Iliff for willful cruelty to a child with the possibility of injury or death, possession of a controlled substance for sale, committing a felony while armed and possession of a controlled substance for sale while armed. Iliff remains in the San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $150,000.

