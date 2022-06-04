Three Paso Robles students arrested for bringing a knife to school

June 3, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police arrested three Daniel Lewis Middle School students on Friday for allegedly bringing multiple replica weapons and a knife to school, according to police.

During the school day, a student reported that several students may have brought an “airsoft” toy gun and a knife onto school grounds. Airsoft guns are plastic toy guns that shoot hard plastic projectiles.

School staff confronted one of the students in question, who admitted to bringing

illegal items onto school grounds. Two other students helped hide some of the items from staff.

Staff confiscated a clear plastic airsoft pistol, a pocketknife, a replica hand grenade, and a vest carrier for ballistic panels (carrier only, there were no ballistic panels in

the carrier).

Investigators do no believe the students, who planned to play with the airsoft pistol after school, posed a threat to others.

Officers arrested the three juveniles for misdemeanor possession of a knife on school grounds and misdemeanor possession of a replica hand grenade, before releasing the students to their parents.

Loading...