San Luis Obispo apartment renters have little space, research finds

June 30, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo fairs among the worst cities in the country in the amount of personal space renters have in apartments. [Tribune]

In San Luis Obispo, there are on average 2.47 renters per apartment and 1.09 rooms per renter. In terms of personal space, San Luis Obispo has an average of 320 square feet per apartment renter, according to RentCafe.com.

RentCafe.com ranked cities nationwide by most and least apartment space per renter. San Luis Obispo’s population size was below the threshold for the rankings, so it did not appear on the list.

However, at 320 square feet per renter, SLO would be tied with Fremont and Santa Ana for the third least amount of space per renter among cities nationwide. Fontana has the least amount of apartment space per renter in the country at 295 square feet, followed by Salinas at 299 square feet.

Each of the 10 cities with the least personal space per renter are in California. Among states, California is the one where apartment renters have the least personal space.


IDBOUND

19 years ago I sold almost everything including my real estate in SLO county cause the timing was perfect .I had lived in SLO county since pre-school .There is no way I would be a renter in SLO county or planning on buying any real estate there .I would only be pursuing a lifetime worth of debt and depression . If I lived there currently I would roll up my tent and look for greener pastures .Unfortunately the entire USA is getting more expensive and more unaffordable everyday .I just wouldn’t live where its unaffordable it makes absolutely no common sense .


06/30/2022 10:31 am
mullyman

Who and why do these people take a stupid survey like this? What do you accomplish and are you going to do anything about it. Probably was funded by the Government and a waste of our money as usual


06/30/2022 9:58 am
