Vehicle sparked Camino Fire in rural Arroyo Grande

June 30, 2022

BY KAREN VELIE

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo investigators determined a broken catalytic converter sparked the Camino Fire in the Huasna area of rural Arroyo Grande. The fire, which has burned 375 acres, is 65% contained as of Thursday morning.

A vehicle’s catalytic converter can heat up to 1,200 degrees very quickly. If pieces of the catalytic converter break off and come into contact with dry grass, a vegetation fire like the one sparked Tuesday afternoon in the 8400 block of Huasna Road can occur.

Because of steep rugged terrain and hot and dry temperatures, battling the blaze has been difficult. However, overnight conditions led to an increase in containment.

“Overnight marine layer has helped overnight recoveries, contributing to higher containment,” according to Cal Fire. “Control lines continue to be established and improved.Firefighters and Crews will continue mop-up operations today.”

Officials have lifted evacuation orders in the area.

