SLO County ballot returns remain sluggish

June 2, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County voters are showing lukewarm interest in the June 7 primary, having returned only 14% of ballots through June 1. Democrats have returned 13,405 ballots, ahead of Republicans who have returned 8,285 ballots.

In SLO County, three supervisorial races will be determined during the June 7 primary: District 2, District 3 and District 4. Showing the greatest interest in the election, voters in districts 3 and 4 have returned 17% of their ballots.

With only five voting days remaining, District 1 voters have returned 11% of ballots, followed by District 2 voters at 13% and District 5 voters at 15%.

Generally, fewer voters turn in their ballots during midterm elections. In the 2018 primary election, 53% of SLO County voters turned in their ballots, which was up from the 2014 primary when only 41% of ballots were counted.

For your vote to count, it must be dropped off or postmarked on or before election day, June 7.

