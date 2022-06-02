SLO County ballot returns remain sluggish
June 2, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo County voters are showing lukewarm interest in the June 7 primary, having returned only 14% of ballots through June 1. Democrats have returned 13,405 ballots, ahead of Republicans who have returned 8,285 ballots.
In SLO County, three supervisorial races will be determined during the June 7 primary: District 2, District 3 and District 4. Showing the greatest interest in the election, voters in districts 3 and 4 have returned 17% of their ballots.
With only five voting days remaining, District 1 voters have returned 11% of ballots, followed by District 2 voters at 13% and District 5 voters at 15%.
Generally, fewer voters turn in their ballots during midterm elections. In the 2018 primary election, 53% of SLO County voters turned in their ballots, which was up from the 2014 primary when only 41% of ballots were counted.
For your vote to count, it must be dropped off or postmarked on or before election day, June 7.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines