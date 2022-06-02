Water main breaks in San Luis Obispo, section of Broad Street closed

June 2, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A water main ruptured in San Luis Obispo Thursday morning, causing some flooding and the temporary closure of a section of Broad Street.

The pipe broke on Broad Street between Capitol and Industrial ways. Officials closed Broad Street to traffic in both directions near the broken pipe and are rerouting cars onto Sacramento Drive.

Crews anticipate continuing to work into the evening hours because of the depth of the pipe, according to the San Luis Obispo Utilities Department.

The rupture may affect water service in the immediate area. Nearby residents could also encounter water discoloration, but it is not harmful, the utilities department says.

City workers are providing bottled water on-site.

