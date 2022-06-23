SLO County COVID cases declining, no new deaths

June 23, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The number of new COVID infections decreased 5% during the past week in San Luis Obispo County, showing a downward trend in the latest outbreak, according to data from the SLO County Health Department. New reported cases dropped from a daily average of 115 on June 15 to 109 on June 22, with no new deaths.

During the past seven days, the county reported 580 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus. San Luis Obispo leads with 108 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 87, Atascadero with 72, Arroyo Grande with 54 and Nipomo with 45.

The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus is down slightly, with 12 currently hospitalized.

In SLO County, 58,064 people have tested positive for the virus and 509 have died.

There have been 9,963,995 positive cases, and 92,262 deaths in California.

More than 88,443,398 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 1,039,771 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 546,947,158 cases with 6,346,310 dead.

