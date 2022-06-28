SLO officers seeking to identify two stabbing suspects

June 27, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo Police are asking for the public’s help identifying possible suspects in two recent stabbings.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on July 19, a caller reported a stabbing at the Library Bar on Higuera Street. Officers arrived to find a man with stab wounds to his upper torso.

First responders transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told officers he did not know who attacked him. Even so, officers were able to obtain video surveillance footage of the suspect from several locations in the downtown area.

Shortly before 5 a.m., while detectives were interviewing the victim of the above incident, officers were dispatched to a local hospital for an additional report of a subject who was being treated for a non-life-threatening stab wound that also occurred somewhere in the downtown area of San Luis Obispo.

Detectives are currently working on leads to determine if the two incidents are related.

The SLO Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying persons of interest in this case. If anyone has information about the subjects in the attached photographs, please contact Sergeant Schafer at (805) 594-8056 or or report anonymous information to Crime Stopper at (805) 549-STOP

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is being released at this time.

