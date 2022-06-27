Is Central Coast shark the world’s largest great white?

June 27, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The shark that attacked a Central Coast swimmer in Monterey Bay last week may be one of the largest great whites in the world. [Newsweek]

Shortly before 11 a.m. on June 22, the shark attacked Steve Bruemmer, 62, in the water off Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove. Bruemmer suffered major bites to his stomach and leg. He was also bitten on the arms.

A surfer and two paddle boarders heard Bruemmer’s cries for help. They found Bruemmer surrounded by a pool of blood, and bone in his leg was fully showing.

The surfer and paddle boarders pulled Bruemmer to shore, saving his life. Bruemmer received medical attention and was transported in an ambulance to a hospital.

Doctors say Bruemmer lost a tremendous amount of blood, but the bites he suffered did not result in any major injuries. The Monterey man is expected to make a full recovery.

Following the attack, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife conducted a forensic examination of the bites and concluded the shark was a great white. Based on the examination, Fish and Wildlife estimated the shark could have been up to 20 feet long, possibly making it one of the largest great whites in the world.

The largest known great white shark is Deep Blue, which is 20 feet long and weighs more than 5,500 pounds. Deep Blue is thought to be more than 50 years old.

