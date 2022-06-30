Support vehicles on the Oceano Dunes, win a trailer

June 30, 2022

OPINION by JIM SUTY

The Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area has been under constant threat of closure which forced a grassroots organization, Friends of Oceano Dunes, to take up the challenge to defend their continued access. For over 20 years, Friends has been fighting the legal battle in the courts which is very costly.

Closure of the Oceano Dunes would be devastating to families and businesses at the coast but also in the California Central Valley. Over $200 million annually economic impact has been estimated if the Oceano Dunes closes and most of that money comes from hard working families in the Central Valley.

Epic RV Liquidators of Madera understands the importance of keeping the Oceano Dunes open and they have stepped up in a big way to help fund the fight by donating a brand-new Genesis Overnighter RV. This gorgeous RV will be given away in a few days on July 4th. Someone will win this gorgeous trailer on a $1 ticket.

Due to higher costs of living we’ve decided each ticket is only 1 dollar. This is a rare opportunity for someone to win a toy hauler for only $1!

Please go to the Friends of Oceano Dunes website to buy your tickets. 100% of the funds raised go to the legal battle to protect continued camping and OHV recreation at the Oceano Dunes. No salaries are paid, Friends is a 100% volunteer organization.

Friends would like to thank the generosity of Epic RV Liquidators, for their donation of this trailer and continued support of Friends of Oceano Dunes. Epic RV Liquidators General Manager, Jim Tuck and his family, have a strong family connection to the Oceano Dunes and they have demonstrated their passion, commitment, and support for many years. The trailer is currently on display at Epic RV Liquidators at 10130 Highway 41 in Madera (epicrvliquidators.com) and you can also reach Mr. Tuck at 559-259-7777.

Friends will continue to pursue all legal remedies to protect beach driving, camping, and OHV recreation at Oceano Dunes SVRA the way it has been occurring for the last 100 years. Friends is extremely active and is currently in 18 lawsuits.

Friends of Oceano Dunes is a 501(C)(3) California not-for-profit corporation expressly created in 2001 to preserve camping and off-highway vehicle recreation at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicle Recreation Area (ODSVRA). Friends is a grass root volunteer organization which represents approximately 28,000 members and users of the Oceano Dunes SVRA.

Jim Suty is the president of Friends of Oceano Dunes.

