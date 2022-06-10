Suspect shot, killed during crime spree

June 10, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A crime spree that included a murder, shooting, robbery and carjacking, and led to a chase through San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday, ended with one of the two suspects dead from a gunshot wound, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are investigating the suspect’s death as a homicide. It is unclear, though, how the suspect suffered the fatal gunshot wound. Investigators located a handgun near the suspect’s body.

Deputies arrested the other suspect, a juvenile, and booked him in the Kern County Juvenile Hall.

The four day crime spree started with a carjacking in Anaheim. The pair then murdered a man in Lompoc on Sunday. Three days later, the suspects shot guns in Lompoc and robbed a liquor store in Buellton.

SLO County Sheriff’s deputies then spotted the suspects in Paso Robles. With deputies in pursuit, the suspects drove east on Highway 46 into Kern County.

The suspects abandoned their vehicle south of Highway 46 near Kecks Road and fled into an orchard.

Shortly afterwards, the suspects allegedly stole an ATV. A witness then reported seeing two males running northbound a few miles east of the orchard, near what appeared to be an abandoned ATV.

Kern County Sheriff’s deputies spotted the two suspects attempting to hide near a canal. The deputies arrested the juvenile without further incident. They found the other suspect dead from a gunshot wound.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Lompoc Police Department, Anaheim Police Department, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, Santa Barbara County Juvenile Probation Department, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol are all investigating the case.

Loading...