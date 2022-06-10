Most San Luis Obispo County ballots not yet tallied
June 9, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
With less than half the ballots tallied, it is too early to call most San Luis Obispo County races.
On Thursday afternoon, the SLO County Clerk-Recorder announced there are 48,561 uncounted ballots. Currently, the county has tallied only 39,777, or 21.87% of the 187,043 ballots the county mailed in May.
At this time, the county is boasting a 47% voter turnout. The number, however, can change as the county is required to accept mail-in ballots postmarked by 8 p.m. on June 7.
County staff is slated to start counting the remaining ballots on Friday morning, with plans to update the election results on Friday afternoon. Even so, it is unlikely final results will be available for several weeks.
CalCoastNews will provide election updates on Friday afternoon.
