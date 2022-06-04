Deputies seeking help in finding missing Nipomo woman
June 3, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 35-year-old Nipomo woman.
Vanessa Valentine’s family reported her missing on May 31. She was last seen on May 25.
Valentine recently moved to area from Minnesota. She is known to associate with the transient population in the Nipomo area, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies describe Valentine as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 110 pounds with brown eyes and reddish brown hair.
Investigators are asking anyone with information pertaining to Valentine’s whereabouts to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office at (805) 781-4550.
