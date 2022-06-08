SLO County election night coverage

June 7, 2022

By CCN STAFF

An unusually heated election cycle, both nationally and in San Luis Obispo County, is drawing to a close. Likewise, the slugfests over three supervisor seats and the clerk recorders top spot are wrapping up. Who will have a reason to celebrate tonight and who will be drinking away their sorrows?

CalCoastNews will have live updates on the results of local races, starting shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m.

